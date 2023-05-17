Afghanistan to arrive for one-off Test on June 10

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be held from June 14 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, according to the itinerary announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Afghan team will land in Dhaka on June 10.

After the Test, there will a break for the Eid-ul-Adha and the visitors will depart for India where they will play a white-ball series in between.

The Afghans will return to Bangladesh on July 1 for three ODIs and two T20 Internationals.

All of the three ODIs will be taken place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on June 5, 8 and 11 while the two T20 Internationals are on June 14 and 16 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan were scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in this tour. However while the number of ODIs remain same, one Test and one T20 got scrapped at the request of the Afghan cricket board.

Afghanistan visited Bangladesh last year for the last time to play three ODIs, which were the part of ICC ODI Super League. Bangladesh won that series by 2-1. The two teams also played a two-match T20 International series, which was drawn.