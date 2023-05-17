100 bed incineration unit will be set up in Sylhet : Dr. Samant

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dhaka Chief Coordinator and Expert Physician Professor Dr. Samant Lal Sen said that a 100-bed burn unit will be set up in Sylhet soon. Necessary preparations are also underway for this. He said, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working for everyone irrespective of caste, religion and caste. As long as the Prime Minister is there, the country will be developed.

Dr. Samant Lal Sen said these things in his speech as the chief guest at the distribution ceremony of a check of 10 lakhs received from the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund to Jortimoy Deb Jhantu, the father of two sons and daughters who were injured in a gas balloon accident on April 4 last year, at the Osmaninagar Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Wednesday (May 17) morning.

District Awami League Acting President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, United Kingdom Awami League Joint General Secretary and Sylhet City Corporation election boat marker Mayor candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and Osmaninagar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shamim Ahmed VP were present as special guests in the event under the chairmanship of Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Mujibur Rahman.

Under the direction of Osmani Nagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Neelima Raihana, professor Nawazish Sadia who came from Dhaka, acting president of Sylhet Online Press Club Golzar Ahmad Helal, chairmen of various unions of the upazila, local Awami League leaders, officials of various government departments and journalists were present.

Jotirmoy Dev Jhantu, father of a boy and a girl who were injured in the accident and their mother also spoke emotionally on the occasion. Later, Chief Guest Professor Samant Lal Sen, Deputy Commissioner and other guests handed over a check of 10 lakh rupees to them on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Chief guest Dr. Samant Lal Sen also said that our Prime Minister is very humane. I got what I said to him. He did everything for the recovery of the injured in the gas balloon. We also went to their house. He informed about the progress of setting up burn unit in Sylhet soon and said, today we will go to Osmani Medical. He praised the work of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury.

In the president’s speech, Deputy Commissioner Mujibur Rahman said that if the prime minister is alive, the country will improve a lot. Bangladesh will be a developed country by 2041. He said, Professor Samant Lal Sen is doing a lot of work for humanitarian reasons.

It is to be noted that gas balloons were launched from Mymensingh on the occasion of Mujib year last year. It got damaged and fell in the house of Jotirmoy Dev Jhantur of Bichharakandi village of Tajpur in Osmani Nagar upazila. One of his sons (17) and one daughter (16) were injured. Jotirmoy Dev’s family consists of a wife and three children. Apart from the two injured, he has one more son. Later, with the full cooperation of the Prime Minister and the efforts of Samant Lal Sen and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, they recovered and returned home after their treatment.