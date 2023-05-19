Central Awami League leaders visit to Sylhet

The central leaders of the party have arrived in Sylhet to participate in the exchange meeting in support of Bangladesh Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury in the upcoming elections of Sylhet City Corporation.

They landed at Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 11:30 am on Friday. They were welcomed at the airport by the leaders of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League, organs and allied organizations. During the visit, the leaders are scheduled to attend at least four exchange meetings in Sylhet. He will also attend consultation meetings with various wards and center committees on the occasion of City Corporation elections.

Among the central leaders are Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Syeda Zebunnesa Haque and Bangladesh Awami League organizing secretary Bir Muktijoddha Ahmad Hossain.

According to the party sources, during the visit to Sylhet, the leaders will speak in separate discussion meetings with the leaders of the three regions of South Surma Region, Eastern Region and Central Region of Sylhet City Corporation. Also, there is an exchange meeting with the western region on Saturday.

Among them, an exchange meeting will be held with the leaders of the Center Committee of the Central Region tomorrow, Friday (May 19) at 7 pm in the hall of Hotel Nirvana Inn in Mirzajangalasth of the city.

Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Syeda Zebunnesa Haque will be present as the chief guest in the exchange meeting. The main speaker was the organizing secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, Vir Muktijodha Ahmed Hossain. The special guests are the president of the metropolitan Awami League, the heroic freedom fighter Masuk Uddin Ahmad, the acting president of the district Awami League, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, the general secretary of the district Awami League and the chairman of the district council, Advocate Nasir Uddin Khan.

General Secretary of Metropolitan Awami League Professor Md Zakir Hossain will preside. All the relevant leaders of the central region of the metropolitan and district Awami League, presidents and general secretaries of 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22 and 23 wards and convenors, joint convenors, member secretaries of the formed center committee to attend on time. The call was made by the leaders of the metropolitan and district Awami League in charge of the central region of the election management committee.

South Surma region exchange meeting will be held on Friday (May 19) at 7 pm at Giftal Community Center. Presidium members of Bangladesh Awami League Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Syeda Zebunnesha Haque, organizing secretary Ahmed Hossain and other leaders will be present as chief guests in that exchange meeting.

Apart from this, the exchange meeting of metropolitan and district Awami League’s eastern region will be held at Suchna Community Center on Saturday (May 20) at 7 pm. Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Syeda Zebunnesa Haque, central organizing secretary Bir Muktijoddha Ahmad Hossain and district and metropolitan Awami League leaders will speak in the meeting.