BSTI takes programmes on World Metrology Day

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has chalked out different programmes marking the World Metrology Day to be observed tomorrow.

As a part of this, campaigning activities, including discussions and meetings, will be held at BSTI head office as well as divisional and district offices, a BSTI press release said.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages wishing the success of all programmes on the occasion.

Both the president and the premier wished the overall success of all the programmes taken by BSTI on the occasion of ‘World Metrology Day-2023’.

Arrangements have been made to broadcast special interview-based discussion programmes on Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar.

Short Message Service (SMS) regarding this day will be sent by various mobile operators.

Besides, banners, festoons and posters with slogans of World Metrology Day have been pasted and hung at important places of Rangpur metropolis and all districts of this division highlighting the significance of the day.

At the initiative of BSTI Divisional Office, Rangpur, a discussion will be held in the conference room of Rangpur Deputy Commissioner’s office at 10:30 am tomorrow.

Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur Division Md Habibur Rahman will be present as the chief guest there.

The World Metrology Day, commemorating the anniversary of signature by representatives of 17 nations of the ‘Metre Convention-1875’, will be observed tomorrow in Bangladesh like elsewhere across the world.

The theme of the World Metrology Day-2023 is ‘Measurements supporting the global food system’.