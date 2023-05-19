US government rejects Sheikh Hasina outright: Mosharraf

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been rejected outright by the United States government, BNP standing committee member Dr Khondker Mosharraf Hossain has said.

He made the remark while addressing a rally as the chief guest in Chattogram city on Friday (May 19, 2023) afternoon. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s city, south and north district units organised the rally on Noor Ahmed Sarak at the party office premises at Nasiman Bhaban in the port city to press home its 10-point demands including Begum Khaleda Zia’s release.

Khondker Mosharraf said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gone to Japan recently. She talked too much but could not bring anything else from Japan. Then she went America. she couldn’t meet even with a peon of the US State Department. None of the US government welcomed this prime minister. She returned to the country being totally rejected from America.”

“People have chanted slogans on the roads in Washington saying that Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief. Visiting London, she wanted to make the country’s people fool taking a photograph with the British prime minister. Issuing a statement, the British government said there was no meeting between the British and Bangladesh prime ministers. Not only America, but also the people around the world have rejected Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

The BNP leader alleged that people now believe that Awami League indulged in mega corruption floating mega projects. They have deposited money in Swiss bank laundering from the country. They have bought homes in the USA and Canada. They have also bought homes in Malaysia. “We are not saying these. Rather, Bangladesh Bank is saying these. The government is not telling the names of those who were involved in siphoning off money, because their own people laundered the money. In such a way the government has completely destroyed the country’s economy. Today, poor can’t afford to consume food twice a day. The middle class is turning into destitute. It will not be possible for Awami League to correct this economy.”

Mosharraf said the government will never be able to ensure independence of judiciary as it has destroyed it through politicisation. It will never be able to rescue the country’s education system as it has destroyed it completely. “So, people of this country have rejected outright this illegal and totalitarian government,” he said.

Referring to the next general elections, Mosharraf said not a single person in Bangladesh believes that Sheikh Hasina would hold a neutral general election. “These are her fabricated pledges. The Sheikh Hasina government must resign first to hold a free and fair election with the participation of all political parties in Bangladesh. This illegal parliament must be dissolved and an interim neutral government must be formed. Otherwise, there is no alternative before the government.”

Presided over by Chattogram city BNP convener Shahadat Hossain and moderated by member-secretary Abul Hasem Bakkar, the rally was also addressed by BNP central vice-chairman Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin, chairperson’s adviser Golam Akbar Khondker, SM Fazlul Huque, central organising secretary Mahbuber Rahman Shamim, labour secretary AM Nazim Uddin, assistant organising secretary Harun ar Rashid VP, central members Mir Helal Uddin, Sathi Uday Kusum Barua, Hummam Quader Chowdhury, South District convener Abu Sufian, senior joint convener Enamul Huque Enam and North District senior joint convener MA Halim.