BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP is taking preparation secretly for resorting to arson terrorism in the name of road march.

“BNP is getting ready for violence and conspiracy in the name of movement. BNP is taking preparation for arson terrorism during its road march. BNP’s road march would be a march of fall,” he told a peace rally in Dhaka.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League arranged the rally in front of the AL’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said toppling Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government is the key target of the BNP and that is why the party in collusion with foreign power has been involved in conspiracy to assume the state power.

“Hatching conspiracy won’t bring any results. As per the constitution, there will be a fair and peaceful election in the country,” he said.

Terming BNP’s Nayapaltan office a factory of falsehood, the AL general secretary said BNP’s Gulshan office is a factory of rumours and it must be shut down.

BNP may call for a movement but the country’s people will not allow the party to make its movement a success, he said.

Quader said BNP has failed in movement and struggle. “Even if they (BNP) call for a movement, the country’s people will not respond to it. Although you talk about movement frequently, the day of your movement is over now,” he said.

He added that people would not join the BNP’s movement as they have understood that nothing will happen through them (BNP).

“I want to assure my foreign friends that the next elections will be a free, fair and historic election. You don’t need to be worried about anyone. You don’t need to pay heed to knee-broken parties like BNP,” the road transport minister said.

Chaired by Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the peace rally was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Advocate Qumrul Islam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dr Dipu Moni, and organising secretary Mirza Azam and Afzal Hossain.