Tower Hamlets Labour Party BME leaders welcome to Scottish Parliament

London’s Tower Hamlets Labour Party BME leaders recently visited the Scottish Parliament on the invitation of Faisal Chowdhury MSP, a native of Nabiganj, Habiganj District, Sylhet Division,

Tower Hamlets Labour Party BME leaders presented crests to Scottish Labour Leader and Shadow Minister Anas Sarwar MSP and Faisal Chowdhury MSP at a reception held in the Conference Room of the Scottish Parliament.

Former Speaker Khales Uddin Ahmed, former Councilor Saad Chowdhury, Tower Hamlets Labour Party BME (Bethnalgreen & Bow) President Dr. Anishur Rahman Anish present on behalf of Tower Hamlets Labour Party BME in the reception organized under the chairmanship and initiative of Faisal Chowdhury MSP. Rahman Anish, Poplar-Lime House Secretary Former Councilor Ruhul Amin, Bethnalgreen and Bow Labor Party Vice Chair Hamida Idris, BMA Vice Chair Najma Hussain, Poplar and Lime House Labor Secretary Asra Anjum, Bethnalgreen Ward President Anwar Mia, Canary Wharf Secretary Sheikh Tanveer, General Committee Members Smriti Azad and Abdur Rab Raju.

Speakers at the meeting acknowledged the various contributions of the BME community to mainstream politics in Britain and discussed the future prospects of BME community participation.

At the end of the meeting, Faisal Chowdhury MSP entertained the invited guests for lunch and presented the badge of the Scottish Parliament.

Later the team members of Faisal Chowdhury MSP invited everyone to observe the Parliament session and toured the historical monuments besides viewing the Parliament. At the end of the Parliament session, prominent community leader Dr. Wali Tasar Uddin MBE, Faisal Chowdhury MSP and Shahnur Chowdhury hosted dinner at Britannia Spice.

Tower Hamlets Labour Party BME leaders have pledged to campaign in the constituency of Faisal Chowdhury MSP in the upcoming elections, hoping to strengthen mutual ties.