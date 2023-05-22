Dominant Lyon retain French women’s title

Lyon, the record eight-time winners of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, retained the French title on Sunday with a 1-0 victory away to rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

They began the day three points ahead of PSG at the top of the table with one game remaining after this one, and so knew a victory would secure a 16th domestic title overall.

A hard-fought encounter at the Parc des Princes was decided by an 88th-minute goal from substitute Signe Bruun, as the Danish international forward headed in a cross by Amel Majri.

Lyon have now won the league in all but one of the last 17 years, the exception being when PSG pipped them in 2021.

Sunday’s victory secured a domestic double as it came a week after they also beat PSG in the French Cup final.

Lyon won the Champions League for the eighth time last year, but were knocked out in the quarter-finals this season, losing on penalties to Chelsea.

Last week a deal was reached which will see American entrepreneur Michele Kang become the new majority owner of the club.

She is set to create a “multi-team women’s football organisation” along with US side Washington Spirit, also owned by Kang.