PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Doha for Qatar Economic Forum 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Doha on Monday on a three-day official visit to attend the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2023 to be held on May 23-25.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the Premier and her entourage members, landed at Hamad International Airport at 5:32 pm local time.

High level representatives of Qatar Government and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar Md. Nazrul Islam received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Earlier, the flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:13pm (BST), PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, cabinet secretary, chief of army, chief of air staff, acting chief of naval staff, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see the Premier off.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the Forum titled “3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story” at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The QEF is the Middle East’s leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

On May 23, Sheikh Hasina will attend the opening session of the 3rd QEF, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih.

On May 24, the Premier will join the QEF, have a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (at Amiri Diwan) and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).

Sheikh Hasina is expected to return home in the morning of May 25, as she is scheduled to leave Doha the previous night.