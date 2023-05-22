Use aloe vera during summer

Aloe vera gel is often used topically to soothe sunburns, minor burns, skin irritations and wounds apart from being found in many skincare products due to its moisturizing and soothing effects on the skin.

Rrajesh Bakshi, Founder and CEO at COAL Clean Beauty, recommended the following 5 interesting ways to add aloe vera to your summer skincare routine:

Aloe Vera as a skin exfoliator – Aloe Vera functions as an excellent exfoliator. When used in a scrub, it removes dirt, impurities, dead and damaged skin cells that form a thick layer on your face thus clogging pores resulting in acne and pimples. Scrubbing face twice a week with aloe vera scrub is highly recommended.

Aloe Vera as a cooling mask – The cooling properties of aloe vera will give you a refreshed and invigorating look. It helps in soothing irritated skin that is affected by harsh UV rays or skin rashes. When used in a mask, it boosts collagen, moisturizes skin and adds freshness to the face. Applying an aloe vera face mask twice a week can fetch best results.

Aloe Vera as a skin tone enhancer – Aloe Vera is known for its skin lightening properties. It contains a natural depigmentation compound known as aloin. This compound effectively lightens dark spots and patches. It destroys existing melanin cells and prevents further formation of melanin in the skin. When used in a cream for areas like elbows and hands, where skin becomes darker than usual, it works towards brightening the skin by eventually fading away dark patches. Using an elbow and hand cream twice a day can result in bright skin.

Aloe Vera as a collagen booster – Aloe Vera has collagen-boosting capabilities. It has molecules known as sterols. These sterols promote collagen production which help the skin retain moisture. As a result, wrinkles and fine lines look less noticeable. Applying a thin layer of day or night aloe vera-infused cream can make the skin hydrated.

Aloe Vera as a moisturiser – Humectants in aloe vera bind moisture to the skin. Using it as a moisturizer can help stimulate both collagen and elastin fibres, boosting the elasticity of your skin. Using it generously on the body, as and when needed, can make the skin hydrated and nourished.

Aloe vera’s versatile properties make it a popular natural remedy for skincare, minor ailments and beauty products.