RAB DG Khurshid gets one year extension before election

The government has extended the tenure of service of the incumbent director general (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain by one year.

The tenure of his service is going to end on June 5 next.

Public Administration Ministry issued a circular on Tuesday appointing him on contractual basis.

According to the circular, Khurshid has been appointed as the DG RAB on condition of his post retirement leave and other related benefits will remain suspended during the period as per Section 49 of the Public Service Act 2018.

The order will come into effect from June 5, 2023 or from the date of his joining, the notification added.

Earlier, M Khurshid Hossain took the charge as the RAB DG on September 30, 2022, replacing the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.