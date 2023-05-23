Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning

A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday morning.

The dead was Omar Faruk, 15, son of late Alim Uddin, a resident of Badeharipur village under Joysree union.

It was known that two farmers and two teenagers were going to Madhyanagar Bazar by an engine-driven boat loaded with paddy in the morning. Suddenly, a lightning struck on them when their boat reached in Baraiya river at around 9 am.

At that time, Omar Faruk fell from the boat into the river. Farmer Abul Kashem, 55, his son Shaheen Mia, 15, and Kalachan, 65, who were on the boat, were injured.

Later, the body of Omar Faruk was recovered from the river around 11:45 am.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter.