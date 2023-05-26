Barisal city polls: Symbols allotted to 7 mayoral candidates

The returning officer has allotted electoral symbols to seven mayoral candidates for contesting elections to Barishal City Corporation (BCC) elections.

Returning Officer Humayun Kabir distributed the symbols at the regional election officer’s office at Nathullabad in the city on Friday morning.

The candidates can now start their election campaign formally in a bid to contest the city elections as per the electoral code of conduct. The Barishal City Corporation (BCC) polls is scheduled to be held on June 12.

The candidates and their symbols are– Awami League’s Abul Khair Abdullah (boat), Jatiya Party’s Iqbal Hossain Taposh (plough), Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim (hand fan), Zaker Party’s Mizanur Rahman Bachchu (rose flower), independent candidate Kamrul Ahsan (clock), Asaduzzaman (elephant) and Ali Hossain (deer).

In the case of councillor candidates, symbols were allotted through lottery.

Besides, symbols have been distributed to 115 out of 116 vying for the posts of councillors of 30 wards. As there is one candidate in ward-7, no symbol has been allotted.

The candidates submitted nomination papers for BCC polls by May 16. A total of 2,76,298 people will cast their votes in 894 rooms of 126 polling stations in BCC polls.