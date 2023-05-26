Khulna city polls: Four mayoral candidates get symbols

Symbols have been allocated among the four mayoral candidates in Khulna City Corporation polls.

Returning Officer Md Alauddin distributed the symbols at the regional election officer’s office in the city around 10am on Friday.

During the ceremony, Md Alauddin requested the candidates to maintain the electoral code of conducts. The Khulna City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on June 12.

The candidates and their symbols are– Awami League’s Talukder Abdul Khaleque (Boat), Jatiya Party’s SM Shafikul Islam Madhu (Plough), Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s Md Abdul Awal (Hand fan), Zaker Party’s SM Sabbir Hossain (Rose).