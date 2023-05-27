Hasina has no headache over visa policy or sanction: Quader

About US government’s newly announced visa policy, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina has no headache over any visa policy or sanctions.

“Elections will be held in a free and fair manner (during the incumbent government’s tenure). So, neither Awami League nor Sheikh Hasina has any headache over any visa policy or sanctions,” Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, told a rally arranged rally at Madhya Badda in Dhaka on Saturday.

Dhaka city north unit arranged the rally protesting the recent death threat to AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader said an example of free and fair elections has been created through Gazipur City Corporation polls.

The AL general secretary said, “In the new visa policy, the US said it will not issue visa to anyone who obstructs fair polls. We have nothing to do with it as we hold fair election. We have proved in Gazipur City Corporation election that election will be fair under this government.”

Quader said, “We have a benefit in the US visa policy. BNP so far lodged complaints to the US. They (BNP) said sanctions will be issued. But where is the sanction? Now sanction is against BNP as they always want to create unrest through vandalism and arson terrorism. So, they are in fear over the new policy.”

Mentioning that AL wants a participatory election, Quader said, “The government must arrange a free, fair and neutral election. We set an example in Gazipur. Next general elections and four more city polls will be free in the future.”

Pointing to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he asked why the BNP leader fears elections.

“Actually, BNP fears Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she is the most popular leader. Sheikh Hasina works for the improvement of the people’s fate,” Quader said.

Quader said if anyone wants to obstruct the polls, he or she will be dealt with strong hands.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka City North AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi addressed the rally, among others, while Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman was in the chair.