Hair care habits you should adopt in summer

Not just your skin, the heatwave can affect your hair health as well. In several ways, summer brings with it a host of hair problems including excessive hair fall, frizzy hair, itchy scalp, sweaty bangs and dry strands. The UV rays can also damage the hair, making it brittle, hard and dry.

Here are some tips to protect your hair in summer

Wash your hair less often

In the summer, your hair can get dry faster because of exposure to sunlight, chlorine and salt water. It is important to wash your hair less. When there’s excessive sweating, wash your hair with a mild shampoo and follow up with a conditioner.

Avoid heat styling

Heat styling can damage your hair, so it’s best to avoid it as much as possible in summer. Use a heat protectant spray first if you must use heat styling tools.

Wear a hat or scarf

Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from the UV rays of the sun. When you’re stepping outdoors, wear a hat or scarf to protect your hair from the sun. This will help to prevent your hair from becoming dry, brittle and damaged.

Get regular trims

Split ends have become a regular phenomenon in hot months as the hair looks frizzy and unkempt. Regular trims can remove split ends and keep your hair looking its best.

Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated is important for your overall health, and it can also help to keep your hair healthy. Dryness be tackled with both internal and external hydration.

Use a leave-in conditioner

A leave-in conditioner can help to hydrate your hair and protect it from the sun’s harmful rays.

Massage your scalp

Massaging your scalp can help to stimulate blood flow and promote hair growth. Use a homemade hair oil which can be coconut based. You can also use a hair mask which has yoghurt or egg in it to provide hydration and protein to the tresses.