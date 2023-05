Habiganj Correspondent : A young man reportedly committed at Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was Mamun Miah, 25, a resident of Uttar Bejura village.

Chunarughat Police Station officer-in-charge Ali Ashraf said the youth took poison at his home in the morning due to a family dispute.

Family members rescued him and rushed to Habiganj District Modern Hospital where the on-duty doctor declare him dead.