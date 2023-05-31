Three jailed for life in Sylhet murder case

A Sylhet court has sentenced three people to life-term imprisonment for killing a man in 2012.

Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Judge Nure Alam Bhuiyan handed down the verdict on Wednesday. The court also fined convicts Tk 50, 000 each, in default, have to serve one more year in jail.

Public Prosecutor advocate Md Jubayer Bakht said the convicts were — Dalim Mia, hailed from Kagospur village in Osmani Nagar Upazila, Md Dulal Mia, an inhabitant in Kanaighat Upazila and Ismail Hossain alias Aliur Rahman, a resident in Balaganj Upazila in the district.

According to the prosecution documents, on July 19 in 2012 the convicts killed microbus driver Abdal Mia, 24, in Osmani Nagar Upazila of the district and mugged his microbus.

Following the incident, victim’s uncle filed a case with Osmani Nagar police station. Police submitted the charge sheet later.