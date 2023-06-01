Vegetable vendor stabbed dead in Sylhet

A vegetable vendor was stabbed to death in by some snatchers in Dhopadighi area of Sylhet early Thursday.

The deceased, Govinda Das, 33, son of Goraddo Das of Shalla upazila of Sunamganj, used to live as tenant at Rankur Colony in Akhaliya Nayabazar area of Sylhet city.

Locals said Govinda was going to a market to buy vegetables by a van in the early morning.

The snatchers obstructed him and stabbed with sharp weapons when he reached in front of Shishu Park in Dhopadighi area around 5am, leaving him injured, they said.

Later, locals rushed him to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, said Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-charge of kotwali police station.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.