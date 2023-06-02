President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan’s installation ceremony

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday morning reached Turkey’s capital Ankara on a six-day visit to attend the installation ceremony of Turkish President-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slated for June 3.

“A VVIP aircraft (Flight No. BG207) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and his entourage members, landed at Ankara Esenboga Airport, Ankara at about 4:30am (Turkey local time),” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin, who is now accompanying the President, told BSS over phone on Friday afternoon.

On his arrival at the airport, the President was received by Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey M Amanul Haq and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including, Ambassador Oya Tunga Cagli, Head of Department G”nenO Agaciklioglu, DG for Protocol Mert Can Yazici, Third Secretary and DG for South Asia, he added.

Earlier, Mohammed Shahabuddin left Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport in Dhaka for Ankara at about 11:00pm on Thursday.

The President, at the invitation of the Turkish government, will attend the oath-taking ceremony of his Turkish counterpart at the Presidential Complex in Ankara at 5:00pm (Turkey local time) there, according to the president tour schedule.

The Head of the State will attend several programmes, including official engagements with high-level dignitaries and an official dinner hosted by his Turkish counterpart Erdogan at Cankaya Palace, Ankara, during the visit.

The President is expected to return home on June 6.