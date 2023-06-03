Awami League government’s time is over: Mirza Fakhrul

Addressing the ruling Awami League government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the government’s bell of departure has started ringing. Their time is over. Still there is time to hand over power to a caretaker government.

He was speaking at a demonstration in front of the party’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The demonstration was organised by Dhaka City North BNP in protest against the verdict announced by High Court upholding the punishment of party standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Dhaka City North BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman in corruption cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against them during the Fakhruddin-Moinuddin led caretaker government.

Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the Awami League government wanted to remove opposition political leaders from politics by upholding their punishment in cases.

“This process began through punishing BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. They want to make goals in the empty field of election keeping the leaders in prisons. But, their expectations will never be fulfilled as people have risen against their atrocities. The government will not be able to suppress the democratic struggle of people by punishing the opposition leaders,” he said.

Criticising the proposed national budget of fiscal 2023-24, Mirza Fakhrul said the government has started mocking people in the name of budget. It is a budget of killing the poor, he said.

BNP standing committee member Gayeshawar Chandra Roy said the party secretary general will announce the final anti-government movement within the next four to five days.

“The government will give a final bite to cling to power. We will also give a final bite to oust them from power. Some corrupts in the administration want this government remains in power forever,” he said.

The party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas said the High Court is also not “free from government’s inflence.”

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, another standing committee member, said the senior BNP leaders are being sent to prisons implicating them in false cases and making wholesale arrest to keep them away from movement and election.

He said the United States announced visa policy against the vote rigging in Bangladesh. “We must have to launch an intensified movement against the government,” he said.

Criticising the proposed budget, Dhaka City South BNP convener Abdus Salam said it is a budget for “killing people.”

He said the High Court upheld the verdicts against Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and Amanullah Aman in corruption cases though many Awami League leaders were dropped from similar cases. “Awami League wants to make goals in empty field sending senior BNP leaders to jail.”