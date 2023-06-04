Shahabuddin attends Erdogan’s oath-taking ceremony in Ankara

President Mohammed Shahabuddin along with his spouse Dr. Rebecca Sultana today attended the oath-taking ceremony of Turkey’s newly elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Grand National Assembly of the Presidential Complex in Turkey’s capital Ankara tonight.

President’s press secretary Md. Joynal Abedin, who is traveling with the president, told BSS that Bangladesh President along with other 77 world leaders attended the function around 5 pm (Turkey local time).

Besides, representatives of some other international organizations, including NATO and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), were also present on the occasion.

Later, a special ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace marking the installation of President Erdogan.

After the ceremony, President Erdogan exchanged greetings with Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and other world leaders. His Turkish counterpart Erdogan was sworn in the highest office of the country as the President for the third consecutive terms.

Subsequently President Erdogan visited the grave of the founder of the Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is staying at the Sheraton Ankara Hotel in Ankara during his visit to Turkey.

Earlier, the Head of the State reached Ankara in last morning on a six-day official visit to attend the programme.

The President is expected to return home on June 6 evening by a VVIP flight (Flight No. BG 208), according to the itinerary.