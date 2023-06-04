PM Sheikh Hasina opens ‘Chilahati Express’ on Dhaka-Chilahati route

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday flagged off a new intercity train named ‘Chilahati Express’ on Dhaka-Chilahati-Dhaka route in a bid to strengthen the connectivity between the northern region with the capital and expand the business in the area.

The premier commissioned the Chilahati Express through a virtual platform, joining an event at Chilahati Railway Station from her official residence Ganabhaban, UNB reports.

The Chilahati Express, having the capacity of 800 passengers, will run on Dhaka-Chilahati-Dhaka route six days in a week.

Now freight trains and cross-border train ‘Mitali Express’ run on the Dhaka-Chilahati route.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan spoke at the function from Chilahati end in Nilphamari, while lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor MP (Nilphamari-2) and other local MPs, among others, were present there.

Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducted the event, while Railways Secretary Muhammad Humayun Kabir delivered the welcome speech from Ganabhaban end.