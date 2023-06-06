12,789 pass in 45th BCS preliminary exams

The results of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations have been published.

A total of 12,789 candidates qualified in the examinations, said a press release of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday.

The preliminary tests for the 45th BCS was held on May 19 this year. A total of 2,68,119 candidates appeared for the exams.

Details of results of the preliminary tests are available on BPSC website.

The results can also be known from any Teletalk number via text message.