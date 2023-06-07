No alternative without talks: Asaduzzaman

Mentioning that dialogue will continue, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said there is no alternative without talks for a free, fair and acceptable national election.

“We believe that any kind of issue will be resolved through talks and discussion,” the minister said these to journalists after attending a programme at Fire Service and civil Defence headquarters on Wednesday.

Asaduzzaman Khan said this to media, just a day after Awami League elderly leader and 14-Party coordinator Amir Hossain Amu said the government was ready to hold talks with BNP in front of delegation members of the United Nations if necessary.

“Awami League is a popular political party that has been in power for a long time. It believes that it will have to move with the people’s power. We have to continue the talks with all. So that, power of the people continues. So, there is no alternative without dialogue,” Minister Asaduzzaman said.