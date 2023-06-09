Arafat gets AL’s nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls

Awami League’s central working committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat got the party’s nomination for Dhaka-17 by-election which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the AL Parliamentary Nomination Board and Local Government Representative Nomination Board, chaired over by President Sheikh Hasina, at her official residence Gono Bhaban in Dhaka on Friday night.

Dhaka-17 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan, alias Farooque, on May 15.