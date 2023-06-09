Shahriyar Kabir’s daughter found hanging

The body of Arpita Shahriyar Kabir Mumu, daughter of human rights activist Shahriyar Kabir, has been recovered by police from a house at Banani in the capital.

Receiving information, police went to the house on Thursday night and found the hanging body of Arpita Kabir Mumu. Later, they handed the body over to the family.

Banani Police Station officer-in-charge Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter on Friday.

“Mumu might have committed suicide,” police said. But the reason behind her death could not be known immediately.

Police are investigating the incident.