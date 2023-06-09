Sylhet : 2 lakh 12 thousand animals sacrificed this Eid-ul-Azha

The government has completed all the preparations for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice with native cows. This year there are about 2 lakh 12 thousand sacrificial animals in Sylhet division.

There are 1 crore 25 lakh sacrificial animals across the country, which is 375 thousand more than last year. The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is in a strict position to stop the import of cows from outside the country as the demand for domestic animals is met.

According to the sources of the Department of Livestock, like last year, there is sufficient stock of cattle. Among the fattened sacrificial animals stored in the country this year, about 7 lakh 47 thousand in Dhaka division, about 17 lakh 73 thousand in Chittagong division, about 44 lakh 78 thousand in Rajshahi division, about 11 lakh 82 thousand in Khulna division, about 4 lakh 11 thousand in Barisal division, There are about 2 lakh 12 thousand in Sylhet division, about 15 lakh 52 thousand in Rangpur division, about 5 lakh 33 thousand in Mymensingh division. Besides, there are about 16 lakh 43 thousand domesticated animals.

Last year, a total of 99 lakh 50 thousand 763 cattle were sacrificed all over the country during the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Last year in Dhaka division there were 11 lakh 67 thousand 810 cows and buffaloes, 13 lakhs 23 thousand 711 goats and sheep and 247 other animals including 24 lakhs 91 thousand 768 animals, in Chittagong division 13 lakhs 13 thousand 678 cows and buffaloes, 8 lakhs 14 A total of 21 lakh 28 thousand 459 cattle including one thousand 685 goats and sheep and 96 others, 7 lakh 9 thousand 243 cows and buffaloes in Rajshahi division and a total of 19 lakh 98 thousand 128 cattle including 1 lakh 28 thousand 885 goats and sheep in Khulna division 2 lakh 58 thousand 264 cows-buffaloes, 6 lakh 67 thousand 930 goats-sheep and 15 others including 9 lakh 26 thousand 209 cattle, in Barisal division 2 lakh 67 thousand 614 cows-buffaloes and 2 lakh 31 thousand 323 A total of 4 lakh 98 thousand 937 cattle including goats and sheep, 2 lakh 1 thousand 186 cows and buffaloes and 1 lakh 91 thousand 397 goats and sheep in total 3 lakh 92 thousand 583 cattle in Sylhet division, 5 31 thousand 93 lakh in Rangpur division A total of 11 lakh 38 thousand 896 cattle including cow-buffalo and 6 lakh 7 thousand 803 goat-sheep and a total of 3 lakh including 1 lakh 80 thousand 548 cow-buffalo, 1 lakh 95 thousand 186 goat-sheep and 49 others in Mymensingh Division. 75 thousand 783 cattle have been sacrificed.