BNP announces march at all metropolitan cities on June 13

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will bring out procession at all metropolitan cities including Dhaka on June 13.

BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme on Friday morning at a press conference at the party office.

The party men will bring out peaceful procession at all metropolitan cities on June 13 and only in Dhaka on June 16.

Rizvi claimed that a total of 21 BNP men have been arrested in the last 21 days.