UK Nirmul Committee condoles death of Mumu daughter of Nirmul Committee President Shahriar Kabir

London: Arpita Shahriar Kabir, daughter of eminent writer, journalist, filmmaker and president of Ekattarer Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriar Kabir expressed deep grief over the death of Mumu, UK branch of Ekattarer Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee. In a condolence message, President Syed Anach Pasha, Senior Vice President Journalist Matiar Chowdhury, Vice President Nilufa Yasmin Hasan, Vice President Hormuz Ali, Secretary Smriti Azad, Monira Parveen on behalf of the organization. Late Arpita wishes Shahriar Kabir Mumu’s soul rest in peace and conveys deep condolences to Shahriar Kabir and all the family. She died on Thursday 8th June 2023 at his residence in Dhaka. She was 41 years old at the time of her death. Arpita Shahriar Mumu, daughter of journalist Shahriar Kabir, studied law in London. She returned home due to the death of her mother Fatima Kabir Dana in January 2020. After that She was in the country.