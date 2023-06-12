Khulna, Barishal city elections begin

The elections to Khulna and Barishal City Corporations began on Monday.

The voters started casting their respective votes from 8am.

In Khulna City Corporation polls, as many as 535,522 voters, including 268,828 male and 2,66,698 female, are expected to cast their votes.

A total of 2,320 CCTV cameras have been installed both inside and outside 1,732 polling booths.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,76,298 voters–1,37,489 male and 1,38, 809 female–are expected to exercise their franchise in the Barishal City Corporations polls.