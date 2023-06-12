Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday

Bangladesh national football team, now in Cambodia, will play the lone practice match against Tiffy Army FC on Monday (June 12) at 5 pm local time (4:pm Bangladesh time) at the Army Stadium in Phnom Penh ahead of their FIFA Tier-1 International Friendly with Cambodia.

Bangladesh Football team, which reached Cambodian capital Phnom Penh Saturday night, made their gym and recovery session at the team hotel Sunday noon before participating in the two and half hour long first practice session at the Army Stadium in the afternoon, reports UNB.

Touring Bangladesh team will play their lone FIFA International friendly match on June 15 at 7 pm at the Phnom Penh National Stadium as a part of their preparation for the SAFF Championship 2023 in India.

After playing the FIFA friendly, Bangladesh team will fly for India on the next day (June 16) to compete in the eight-nation 14th SAFF Championship’ 2023 scheduled for June 21 to July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Bangladesh have been drawn in Group B of the (SAFF) Championship with top seed and invitee Lebanon, two times champions Maldives and Bhutan while Group A team comprises eight-time champions India, invitee Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan.

In the SAFF Championship, hosts India will play their arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the two opening day’s matches at 7:30 pm local time on June 21 while invitee Kuwait will face Nepal in the other inaugural day’s match at 3:30 pm.

Bangladesh, the champions of 2003, will start their campaign taking on favorite and top seed Lebanon on the following day (June 22) at 3:30 pm at the same venue.

Bangladesh, who did not overcame the group stage barrier in the last five editions, will play Maldives on June 25 at 3:30 pm and meet Bhutan on June 28 at 7:30 pm in their remaining group matches

After the round-robin league matches, top two teams from each groups, will play in the semifinals on July 1 while the final billed for July 4