Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque has unofficially won in Khulna City Corporation election.

Talukder Abdul Khaleque with ‘boat symbol’ secured 1,54,825 votes while his rival Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s backed candidate got Moulana Abdul Awal 60,064 votes.

Earlier, voting in Khulna City Corporation election began on Monday using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in 126 polling centres in a peaceful manner sans sporadic incidents.

The voting began around 8 am and continued till 4 pm without any break.

Five candidates contested for mayoral posts in the election and there are 136 councillors and 39 female councilor candidates.