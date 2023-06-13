PM Sheikh Hasina sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent fresh seasonal mangoes as gifts to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This year the prime minister has sent 1,200 kilograms of ‘Haribhanga’ variety of mangoes in 240 cartons. The mangoes were sent on Monday which were handed over to the Indian officials concerned atb ‘No Man’s Land’ on Benapole-Petrapole Ports Import-Export gate at about 12 noon.

Benapole Customs House’s deputy commissioner Tanvir Ahmed confirmed the matter.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi delivered the gifts to the office of the West bengal Chief Minister in Kolkata.