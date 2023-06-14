Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi sent Bangladesh into batting first after winning the toss in the one-off Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh fielded a side without its two key players in captain Shakib Al Hasan and opener Tamim Iqbal, both were ruled out due to respective injury.

While Shakib’s finger injury sidelined him ahead of the Test, Tamim was out with lower back pain at the eleventh hour.

Zakir Hasan who missed Ireland Test, following his debut century against India, returned to the fold. Mahmudul Hasan Joy also came back to the side after playing his last Test against West Indies in July last year, BSS reports.

Bangladesh formed the side with three fast bowlers in Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam and two spinners in Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.

Afghanistan playing its first Test in two years handed debut to pacer Nijatullah Masood and allrounder Karim Janat.

The Afghans eked out a 224-run victory against Bangladesh in 2019 in the only meeting between the two sides in this format.

Line Ups:

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (capt & wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai (wk), Hamza Hotak, Zahir Khan, Nijatullah Masood, Yamin Ahmadzai.