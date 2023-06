Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins

Bangladesh Railway on Wednesday started selling the advance train tickets ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

The train tickets for June 24 are available today.

Hundred per cent tickets will be sold online.

The selling of tickets for West Zone started at 8am, while the East Zone will start at 12 noon.

Passengers will be able to purchase the tickets for June 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 on June 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 respectively.