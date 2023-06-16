Bangladesh eye big win as Afghanistan face uphill battle

Bangladesh has set its sights on a decisive victory in the Dhaka Test against Afghanistan, holding a commanding lead of over 600 runs with two days remaining in the match.

At the end of day three, Afghanistan, batting at 45 for two, faced the daunting task of chasing down 617 runs to win or surviving two full days to salvage a draw, UNB reports.

In Bangladesh’s second innings, left-handed batters Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque showcased exceptional skills, each scoring a century.

Their centuries propelled Bangladesh to set a target of 661 runs for Afghanistan, establishing the largest lead the team has ever achieved in a Test match. The previous record was a 477-run lead against Zimbabwe in 2021.

Bangladesh declared their second innings at 425 for four, with Mominul Haque finishing unbeaten on 121, and Litton Das also remaining not out on 66.

Shanto, who scored 146 in the first innings, continued his excellent form with a score of 124 in the second innings. This remarkable accomplishment makes him the second Bangladeshi batsman to achieve the milestone of scoring centuries in both innings of a Test match, following in the footsteps of Mominul Haque, who accomplished this feat against Sri Lanka in 2018.

In the first innings of the match, Bangladesh posted a total of 382 runs, with Afghanistan’s Nijat Masood making an impressive debut by claiming a five-wicket haul.

In response, Afghanistan struggled and were dismissed for a mere 146 runs, with Ebadot Hossain taking four wickets.

Bangladesh gained a first-innings advantage of 234 runs, solidifying their dominant position in the match from an early stage.