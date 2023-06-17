Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says

Crticising the new visa policy announced by the US government, Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh could announce visa policy too.

“Let them (US) implement their visa policy, we don’t care about it. There is question around the world about standard of democracy of a country, which is announcing visa policy. We may have visa policy too and could announce it. Wait and see,” said Quader while replying to reporters after visiting 4.5 kilometers of BRT Project’s construction work at Tongi in Gazipur on Saturday.

Mentioning about BNP’s comment that they will foil the election, the AL general secretary said now it is a matter to see how the new US visa police will act after BNP’s threat to foil the polls.

“The US said the new visa policy will be applied to those who will create obstruction in holding a free and fair election. We will see whether the policy will be blind, dumb or it will be realistic,” he said.

While responding to a question from a journalist, Quader said corruption and misrule are relevant to BNP. Why they are talking too much those who did corruption and misrule, he questioned.

About BNP’s comments that AL will have to escape and it cannot stay in power, the AL general secretary said, “We have been hearing such talks for the last 14 years. BNP could not make a single visible movement for the release of their leader (Khaleda Zia).”

About the trial of killers of slain journalist Golam Rabbani in Jamalpur, Quader said political identity will not influence the trial.

Legal actions will be taken against those who will be found involved in the killing, he said.

