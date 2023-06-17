Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast

Flood situation in low-lying areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj and Moulvi Bazar districts is likely to worsen, said a bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre on Saturday.

According to the weather forecasting agencies, there is a chance of heavy to very-heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern region and adjoining upstream region of the country in the next 48-hours. As a result, the major rivers of this region (Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Khowai, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhugai-Kangsha, Someswari, Jadukata) may rise rapidly and create a short-term flood situation in the low-lying areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj and Moulvi Bazar districts at this time.

Due to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern region and adjoining upstream, all major rivers of this region are rising rapidly.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and The Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend, which may continue in next 72 hours.

Due to heavy rainfall forecast in the Teesta-Dharla basin and adjoining upstream region in the next 24 hours, these rivers may rise rapidly at times, said the bulletin.

The Teesta river at Dalia and the Dudhkumar river at Pateswari point may flow close to the respective danger level in next 24 hours, it added.