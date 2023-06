Chairman Babu among 22 sued over journo Nadim murder

A case was filed against 22 people including Shadhurpara Union Parishad Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu on Saturday over the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.

Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu has been made the prime accused in the case.

Slain journalist Nadim’s wife Monira Begum filed the case with Bakshiganj Police Station mentioning the name of 22 accused.

The police station OC Sohel Rana confirmed this matter.