PM Sheikh Hasina returns home from Geneva

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from Geneva, Switzerland, early Saturday after attending “World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All” held on June 14-15.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Primer and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 1.55am.

The Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries with the passengers in the flight and inquired about their well-being.

The flight earlier departed Geneva International Airport at 11.50am Geneva time (3.50pm BST).

Earlier, on June 13, the premier arrived in Geneva on a four-day official visit to Switzerland.

On June 14, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR chief Flippo Grandi called on the Prime Minister at her place of residence.

Later, the premier called on President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset at Palais de Nations. After the call on, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Knowledge and Skills enhancement between Bangladesh and Switzerland was signed there.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister delivered her address the Plenary of “World of Work Summit 2023” at Palais de Nations.

Sheikh Hasina also had a call on with President of Malta Dr. George Vella, followed by a meeting with ILO Director General Gilbert F Houngbo.

In the evening, the Prime Minister attended a dinner with high level dignitaries hosted by the DG ILO at its headquarters.

On June 15, she joined “A talk at the WEF”, followed by a meeting with founder of WEF Prof Klaus Schwab at WEF Office.

At there, she addressed at the event on “New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh” organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In the evening, WTO Director General Dr Okonjo-Iweala called on her at her place of residence. She also attended a community reception in the evening.

“The World of Work Summit 2023: Social Justice for All” is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice.

It provided an opportunity to discuss and inform the proposal to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice, which was welcomed by the Governing Body of the International Labour Office at its 347th Session.

A number of high-level guests as well as representatives of employers and workers addressed the conference.

The two-day summit highlighted the key role of social justice in creating a more sustainable and equitable world and discussed strategies for increased and better-aligned joint action to advance social justice and ensure policy coherence.