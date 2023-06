A man was killed as lightening strike on him in Bahubal upazila of Habiganj district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Selim Miah, 30, a resident of Baktarpur village in the upazila.

According to locals, a streak of thunderbolt struck on Selim when he was catching fish in a haor adjacent to his house, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bahubal Police Station officer-in-charge Rakibul Islam confirmed the death matter.