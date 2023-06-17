Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) will announce its monetary policy statement (MPS) on Sunday for the first half of the 2023-24 financial year.

BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder will announce the MPS at a press conference at the central bank headquarters in the capital, said a press release.

He will brief journalists on the outcome of the current MPS in managing inflation, driving inflow of private sector credit and propelling economic growth.

Deputy governors, the head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the chief economist, and other officials of the Bangladesh Bank will also be present on the occasion, the release added.