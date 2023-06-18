EC scraps Hero Alam’s nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls

The Election Commission (EC) cancelled the nomination paper of Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam for the Dhaka-17 by-elections on Sunday.

Returning Officer Md Muneer Hossain Khan said EC also rejected eight nomination papers, including of Jatiya Party nominee Mamunoor Rashid.

Speaking at the Electoral Training Institute after scrutinisation of nomination papers, the returning officer said 15 people had submitted nomination papers, of which seven survived scrutiny and eight was rejected.

On June 5, Hero Alam announced that he would contest the by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency, which fell vacant after the death of actor Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque.

He bought the nomination paper from the EC on the same day.

The Dhaka-17 by-polls will be held on July 17.