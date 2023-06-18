‘You also frame a visa policy,’ Mirza Fakhrul tells Obaidul Quader

Drawing attention to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s remark that ‘we also make a visa policy,’ BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “You also frame a visa policy. What I want to say that the nation faces a very dangerous situation now. We must have to get rid out of it.”

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking as the chief guest at an event organised to unveil the cover of a book titled ‘Chirobhaswar Shaheed Zia, Jyotirmoy Khaleda Zia, Diptiman Tarique Rahman’ at the BNP Chairperson’s political office at Gulshan in the capital on Sunday (June 18). Jatyatabadi Prokashana Sangstha organised the event.

AKM Matinur Rahman and Abul Hasnat Md Shamim authored the book.

Earlier speaking at a function on Saturday, Obaidul Quader referred to the new US visa policy for Bangladesh, saying that “We may also have a visa policy. We also frame a visa policy. Just wait.” Mirza Fakhrul gave reply to the remark of Quader.

The BNP leader said that the US president Joe Biden’s administration announced the visa policy because he is working to establish democracy around the world.

“So, they will do their work. Where there is no democracy, they don’t invite anyone of the government to the democracy summit. They rather impose sanctions,” he said.

BNP thinks that the people’s rights have been taken away in Bangladesh, he said.

“Voting rights are not given here. Human rights are violated frequently,” Fakhrul said.

Fakhrul claimed that the ruling Awami League did not believe in democracy.

Asking how the Awami League would give democracy, he said people had lost their trust in the ruling party.

“They say again and again, they are giving election, there will be a good election. But how could people trust them that they would hold a transparent election?’

Fakhrul alleged that the Awami League had been running a ‘steamroller’ on the country’s people for 14 to 15 years.

He said if people’s living standard is not improved, if there is no food, if there is no food security, if income is not guaranteed, how could it be called ‘development’?

“It is clearly seen that the country’s economy is collapsing,” he said.