Should you wash your hair every day?

Healthy and luscious hair is desired by everyone and in order to take good care of hair, keeping them clean is the first step.

Many people shampoo their hair every day while others skip hair-washing for several days.

While washing hair is important, is it needed every day? People often wonder how frequently they should be washing their hair and whether or not leaving them unwashed for a week or shampooing them daily leads to any side effects.

As each person differs from the other in terms of body constitution and features, their need for washing hair is also different.

Experts say that the frequency of washing hair depends on the type of hair you have, the weather, and also you age.

Who Should Wash Their Hair Daily?

“Those who have thin or fine hair, exercise, sweat profusely, have dandruff and itching or live in a hot and humid place then such people can consider washing their hair daily. They need to shampoo their hair properly to ensure the hair doesn’t remain oily or sticky,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Those Who Can Give a Gap

“Ones with thicker hair, and a dryer scalp, can avoid washing their hair for a few days,” says Dr Rinky.

The Right Amount Of Shampoo

“It is also a good idea to keep the hair clean by limiting the amount of shampoo you use. Just take about a quarter-sized amount of shampoo and add some water to it and wash your hair,” says Dr Rinky.

Source: Hindustan Times