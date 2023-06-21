Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate

Jatiya Party (JaPa) mayoral candidate Nazrul Islam Babul alleged that his agents are being barred from coming to the polling stations.

Nazrul Islam, who cast his vote at Ananda Niketon centre around 9:30am on Wednesday, alleged that his agents are barred from entering polling stations and some were forced to leave the centres. Some people, who are not polling agent, are threatening the voters.

Meanwhile, Awami League-backed Anwaruzzaman Choudhury cast his vote at the Jamea Islamia Patantula centre at 9am.