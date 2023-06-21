Man found dead in Sylhet tea garden

Police recovered the body of a man from Malnicherra Tea Garden at Chowkidekhi area of Sylhet city on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Kazi, 34, a resident of the tea garden area.

Quoting locals, Airport Police Station sub-inspector Abdul Aziz said locals saw the body in the garden when they went there to work and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy

“The reason behind the death could not known immediately and investigation is underway in this regard,” the SI added.