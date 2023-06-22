AL wins election through people’s vote, not by rigging: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Awami League does not need to rig vote for winning any election as it has public trust.

“Rather, Awami League gets the votes of the people through its work for the masses, by attaining confidence and trust from the countrymen,” she said, UNB reports.

The prime minister said this while delivering her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Awami League chief said that whenever her party lost in any election, it was done through conspiracy.

“By vote dacoity, (conspirators) deprived Awami League of getting its actual votes or seats, or tried to defeat Awami League,” she said.

She said that whenever people of the country got the chance to cast their votes freely, they cast their votes for Awami League.

In this connection, she mentioned about the election held in 2008 which was held under a caretaker government.

In that election, she said, the grand alliance led by Awami League won defeating the 20-party alliance led by BNP.

“They got only 29 seats and another seat from a by-election, in total 30 seats, all should remember that the people did not cast votes for the terrorist party BNP,” she said.

The prime minister said that because of the dismal result BNP did not contest in the election in 2014 vowing to resist the vote.

She said that the voting rights of the people have been ensured by the Awami League government through a long struggle.