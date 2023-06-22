Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha

Central Hospital authorities have served a legal notice to Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha to withdraw her defamatory statement against the hospital at a press conference.

She has been given seven days for explanation. If she does not withdraw within this mentioned time, the hospital authorities will file a case under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against her.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Majharul Islam sent the notice on behalf of the Central Hospital on Wednesday (June 21), said the lawyer on Thursday.

In a press conference on Tuesday (June 20), Sangjukta Saha claimed. “I was not in Bangladesh during Akhi’s operation. How could I be held responsible if I was not there? The hospital authorities were totally responsible for the tragic incident.”

“Akhi was not my regular patient,” she said.

“Why did the hospital authorities admit a patient under the supervision of a doctor who was not present in the country? Who was responsible for it? If I don’t perform the operation, then why did they admit her under my name? It was definitely an illegal act.”

“I couldn’t have imagined that they would indulge in such an irregularity. Akhi wasn’t my patient. She called on a doctor at a local hospital in Cumilla. She came to Central Hospital twice in March this year for consultation,” she said.

“I didn’t monitor operation on video call. Everything was fake,” she added.

On June 14, Akhi’s family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Dr Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi’s child, leading to the newborn’s death and major injuries to the mother. Akhi also died while underwent treatment at the capital’s LabAid Hospital on 18 June 18.